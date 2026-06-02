BNP Paribas Has $11.36 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

BNP Paribas boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 23,078 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas' holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 78,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 249.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 619,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $75,962,000 after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,138,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $630,056,000 after acquiring an additional 726,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $7,075,670 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $131.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $104.46 and a one year high of $157.29. The company's 50-day moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day moving average is $134.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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