BNP Paribas Has $11.42 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

BNP Paribas lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,897 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. BNP Paribas' holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $881,554,000 after buying an additional 5,936,847 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,074.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,318 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,079,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,477,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $290,208,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $202,126,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $188.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Trending Headlines about Alibaba Group

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Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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