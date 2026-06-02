BNP Paribas Has $15.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

BNP Paribas increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 135.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,284 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. BNP Paribas' holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $943.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $1,049.24 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $592.17 and a 12-month high of $1,051.20. The stock has a market cap of $309.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $918.15 and a 200-day moving average of $894.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 32.89%.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs continues to be highlighted as a favorable long-term stock pick, with one article pointing to its positive earnings outlook and market-beating potential. Article Title

Goldman Sachs continues to be highlighted as a favorable long-term stock pick, with one article pointing to its positive earnings outlook and market-beating potential. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s analysts remain active and influential across sectors, including buy ratings and bullish calls on large-cap names like AstraZeneca, which reinforces the firm’s role as a trusted research house. Article Title

Goldman’s analysts remain active and influential across sectors, including buy ratings and bullish calls on large-cap names like AstraZeneca, which reinforces the firm’s role as a trusted research house. Positive Sentiment: Another report said hedge funds bought stocks at the fastest pace in six months, a theme that can support Goldman Sachs’ trading and market franchise if risk appetite stays strong. Article Title

Another report said hedge funds bought stocks at the fastest pace in six months, a theme that can support Goldman Sachs’ trading and market franchise if risk appetite stays strong. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is also in the news for market and macro commentary, including warnings on oil prices and economic conditions; these items reflect the firm’s visibility in market analysis but do not directly change the bank’s fundamentals. Article Title

Goldman Sachs is also in the news for market and macro commentary, including warnings on oil prices and economic conditions; these items reflect the firm’s visibility in market analysis but do not directly change the bank’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Teva’s announcement that its CEO will speak at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference is a reminder of GS’s continued influence in capital markets and conference business, but it is not a direct earnings catalyst. Article Title

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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