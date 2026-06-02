BNP Paribas Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

BNP Paribas lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the period. BNP Paribas' holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. United Community Bank boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total value of $727,640.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,501.80. This represents a 76.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 13,090 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,500 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $186.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $195.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Freedom Capital raised T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Arete Research upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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