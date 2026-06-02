BNP Paribas Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

BNP Paribas grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,805 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 0.9% of BNP Paribas' portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BNP Paribas' holdings in S&P Global were worth $32,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. COFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,386 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,518 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $13,858,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 5,372 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.2%

S&P Global stock opened at $429.20 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $424.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.35. The company has a market capitalization of $127.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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