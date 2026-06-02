BNP Paribas Raises Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

BNP Paribas boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,280 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. BNP Paribas' holdings in Datadog were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 126.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 315.2% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $277.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a PE ratio of 730.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.Datadog's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $4,002,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,213.20. This trade represents a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $358,632.60. Following the sale, the director owned 2,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $391,336.92. This represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 848,198 shares of company stock valued at $135,415,163 over the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Datadog from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $225.00 price target on Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Datadog from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Datadog from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $219.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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