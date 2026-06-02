BNP Paribas Sells 144,513 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

BNP Paribas reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,923 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 144,513 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas' holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $32,620,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,104,963,000 after purchasing an additional 620,463 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 226,240 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75,791 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $178.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The business's 50-day moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average is $105.65.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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