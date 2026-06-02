BNP Paribas Sells 25,362 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

BNP Paribas decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,752 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 25,362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas' holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 502.2% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of BSX stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.08. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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