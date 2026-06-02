BNP Paribas Sells 51,057 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

BNP Paribas decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,300 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 51,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas' holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 121.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. KeyCorp increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.24.

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Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.5%

EMR opened at $141.64 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $137.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.73. The company has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $117.16 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.Emerson Electric's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.27%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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