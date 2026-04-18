BNY $BK Shares Bought by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa grew its holdings in BNY (NYSE:BK - Free Report) by 157.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,030 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 26,343 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in BNY were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in BNY by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in BNY during the third quarter worth $33,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in BNY during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BNY by 44.1% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the bank's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of BNY from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. New Street Research set a $143.00 price target on BNY in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on BNY from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BNY from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of BNY from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BNY currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

BNY Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE BK opened at $135.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.88. BNY has a twelve month low of $73.55 and a twelve month high of $137.54. The stock has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

BNY (NYSE:BK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.31. BNY had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BNY will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

BNY Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. BNY's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

Key Headlines Impacting BNY

Here are the key news stories impacting BNY this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — BNY reported record Q1 revenue (~$5.4B) and stronger EPS (about $2.24–$2.25, ~42% y/y), driven by net interest income and fee growth; the results and margin expansion are the primary catalyst for the rally. BNY Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat — BNY reported record Q1 revenue (~$5.4B) and stronger EPS (about $2.24–$2.25, ~42% y/y), driven by net interest income and fee growth; the results and margin expansion are the primary catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook — Management nudged 2026 revenue guidance higher (around $21.3B) and expects roughly ~10% growth in net interest income, suggesting continued top‑line momentum. BNY raises 2026 revenue outlook

Raised outlook — Management nudged 2026 revenue guidance higher (around $21.3B) and expects roughly ~10% growth in net interest income, suggesting continued top‑line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — Company announced a $0.53 quarterly common dividend and has communicated large buyback capacity (reports mention a multi‑billion share repurchase program), which supports EPS and investor returns. BNY Declares Dividends Share buybacks announced

Shareholder returns — Company announced a $0.53 quarterly common dividend and has communicated large buyback capacity (reports mention a multi‑billion share repurchase program), which supports EPS and investor returns. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Several analysts raised price targets (examples: Truist and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted targets into the $148–$150 range and reiterated buy/outperform views), adding fresh buy pressure. Analysts increase forecasts

Analyst upgrades — Several analysts raised price targets (examples: Truist and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted targets into the $148–$150 range and reiterated buy/outperform views), adding fresh buy pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials & call — Earnings presentation and call transcripts are available for deeper vetting of growth drivers, margins and capital plans; useful for modeling but not new news. Earnings presentation Earnings call transcript

Investor materials & call — Earnings presentation and call transcripts are available for deeper vetting of growth drivers, margins and capital plans; useful for modeling but not new news. Negative Sentiment: Cost and capital notes — Analysts and coverage pieces flag rising expenses and some pressure on capital ratios; these could temper margin improvements and limit near‑term upside if costs persist. Cost woes remain

BNY Profile

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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