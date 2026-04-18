BNY $BK Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in BNY (NYSE:BK - Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,216 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in BNY were worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in BNY by 639.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,076,729 shares of the bank's stock valued at $771,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119,749 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BNY by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,345,266 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,454,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,781 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BNY by 29.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,023,663 shares of the bank's stock valued at $438,418,000 after purchasing an additional 906,218 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in BNY in the third quarter valued at $65,973,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in BNY by 36.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,166,052 shares of the bank's stock valued at $236,013,000 after purchasing an additional 577,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting BNY

Here are the key news stories impacting BNY this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — BNY reported record Q1 revenue (~$5.4B) and stronger EPS (about $2.24–$2.25, ~42% y/y), driven by net interest income and fee growth; the results and margin expansion are the primary catalyst for the rally. BNY Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat — BNY reported record Q1 revenue (~$5.4B) and stronger EPS (about $2.24–$2.25, ~42% y/y), driven by net interest income and fee growth; the results and margin expansion are the primary catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook — Management nudged 2026 revenue guidance higher (around $21.3B) and expects roughly ~10% growth in net interest income, suggesting continued top‑line momentum. BNY raises 2026 revenue outlook

Raised outlook — Management nudged 2026 revenue guidance higher (around $21.3B) and expects roughly ~10% growth in net interest income, suggesting continued top‑line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — Company announced a $0.53 quarterly common dividend and has communicated large buyback capacity (reports mention a multi‑billion share repurchase program), which supports EPS and investor returns. BNY Declares Dividends Share buybacks announced

Shareholder returns — Company announced a $0.53 quarterly common dividend and has communicated large buyback capacity (reports mention a multi‑billion share repurchase program), which supports EPS and investor returns. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Several analysts raised price targets (examples: Truist and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted targets into the $148–$150 range and reiterated buy/outperform views), adding fresh buy pressure. Analysts increase forecasts

Analyst upgrades — Several analysts raised price targets (examples: Truist and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted targets into the $148–$150 range and reiterated buy/outperform views), adding fresh buy pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials & call — Earnings presentation and call transcripts are available for deeper vetting of growth drivers, margins and capital plans; useful for modeling but not new news. Earnings presentation Earnings call transcript

Investor materials & call — Earnings presentation and call transcripts are available for deeper vetting of growth drivers, margins and capital plans; useful for modeling but not new news. Negative Sentiment: Cost and capital notes — Analysts and coverage pieces flag rising expenses and some pressure on capital ratios; these could temper margin improvements and limit near‑term upside if costs persist. Cost woes remain

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on BNY from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on BNY from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BNY from $128.50 to $130.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BNY from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BNY from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BNY

BNY Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $135.24 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $120.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.88. BNY has a twelve month low of $73.55 and a twelve month high of $137.54. The company has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BNY (NYSE:BK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.31. BNY had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.60%.The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BNY will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BNY Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. BNY's dividend payout ratio is 28.61%.

BNY Company Profile

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

See Also

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