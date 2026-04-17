BNY $BK Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY (NYSE:BK - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,561 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in BNY were worth $38,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ransom Advisory Ltd grew its stake in BNY by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 6,777 shares of the bank's stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in BNY by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,232 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BNY by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the bank's stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BNY by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of BNY by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,192 shares of the bank's stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about BNY

Here are the key news stories impacting BNY this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — BK reported EPS of $2.25 (vs. ~$1.91 consensus) and record revenue of $5.41B, showing broad-based strength in net interest income and fees; that outperformance drove investor optimism. Read More.

Q1 beat — BK reported EPS of $2.25 (vs. ~$1.91 consensus) and record revenue of $5.41B, showing broad-based strength in net interest income and fees; that outperformance drove investor optimism. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Raised revenue outlook — Management lifted 2026 revenue guidance to roughly $21.3B (about a 6% increase) and signaled ~10% growth in net interest income, supporting forward topline momentum. Read More.

Raised revenue outlook — Management lifted 2026 revenue guidance to roughly $21.3B (about a 6% increase) and signaled ~10% growth in net interest income, supporting forward topline momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — The company announced substantial buyback capacity (reports cite a ~$10B program) and returned capital in the quarter, boosting EPS/valuation upside expectations. Read More.

Shareholder returns — The company announced substantial buyback capacity (reports cite a ~$10B program) and returned capital in the quarter, boosting EPS/valuation upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Board approved a $0.53 quarterly common dividend (payable May 8; ex-dividend Apr 27), adding predictable income for shareholders. Read More.

Dividend declared — Board approved a $0.53 quarterly common dividend (payable May 8; ex-dividend Apr 27), adding predictable income for shareholders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction / technicals — Coverage notes BK hit 52-week / all-time highs as momentum and the beat fueled flows; this is a market response to the fundamentals above. Read More.

Market reaction / technicals — Coverage notes BK hit 52-week / all-time highs as momentum and the beat fueled flows; this is a market response to the fundamentals above. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance nuance — Company published revenue guidance but the public update did not provide a clear FY26 EPS target in the release, leaving some forward EPS visibility limited. Read More.

Guidance nuance — Company published revenue guidance but the public update did not provide a clear FY26 EPS target in the release, leaving some forward EPS visibility limited. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Costs and capital metrics — Analysts flag rising expenses and slightly lower capital ratios that could temper margin expansion and limit upside to returns if costs persist. Read More.

BNY Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $134.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. BNY has a 52-week low of $73.55 and a 52-week high of $135.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.70.

BNY (NYSE:BK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. BNY had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.62%.The firm's revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BNY will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BNY Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. BNY's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on BNY from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BNY in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BNY from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on BNY from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BNY from $128.50 to $130.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BK

About BNY

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

Further Reading

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