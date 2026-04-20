BNY $BK Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its position in BNY (NYSE:BK - Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,351 shares of the bank's stock after selling 14,774 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in BNY were worth $27,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY by 639.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,076,729 shares of the bank's stock valued at $771,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119,749 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,345,266 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,454,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,781 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,023,663 shares of the bank's stock valued at $438,418,000 after purchasing an additional 906,218 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of BNY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,973,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of BNY by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,166,052 shares of the bank's stock valued at $236,013,000 after purchasing an additional 577,621 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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BNY Stock Up 0.1%

BNY stock opened at $135.24 on Monday. BNY has a twelve month low of $73.55 and a twelve month high of $137.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

BNY (NYSE:BK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.31. BNY had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.60%.The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BNY will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BNY Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. BNY's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

BNY News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BNY this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — BNY reported record Q1 revenue (~$5.4B) and stronger EPS (about $2.24–$2.25, ~42% y/y), driven by net interest income and fee growth; the results and margin expansion are the primary catalyst for the rally. BNY Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat — BNY reported record Q1 revenue (~$5.4B) and stronger EPS (about $2.24–$2.25, ~42% y/y), driven by net interest income and fee growth; the results and margin expansion are the primary catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook — Management nudged 2026 revenue guidance higher (around $21.3B) and expects roughly ~10% growth in net interest income, suggesting continued top‑line momentum. BNY raises 2026 revenue outlook

Raised outlook — Management nudged 2026 revenue guidance higher (around $21.3B) and expects roughly ~10% growth in net interest income, suggesting continued top‑line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — Company announced a $0.53 quarterly common dividend and has communicated large buyback capacity (reports mention a multi‑billion share repurchase program), which supports EPS and investor returns. BNY Declares Dividends Share buybacks announced

Shareholder returns — Company announced a $0.53 quarterly common dividend and has communicated large buyback capacity (reports mention a multi‑billion share repurchase program), which supports EPS and investor returns. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Several analysts raised price targets (examples: Truist and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted targets into the $148–$150 range and reiterated buy/outperform views), adding fresh buy pressure. Analysts increase forecasts

Analyst upgrades — Several analysts raised price targets (examples: Truist and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted targets into the $148–$150 range and reiterated buy/outperform views), adding fresh buy pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials & call — Earnings presentation and call transcripts are available for deeper vetting of growth drivers, margins and capital plans; useful for modeling but not new news. Earnings presentation Earnings call transcript

Investor materials & call — Earnings presentation and call transcripts are available for deeper vetting of growth drivers, margins and capital plans; useful for modeling but not new news. Negative Sentiment: Cost and capital notes — Analysts and coverage pieces flag rising expenses and some pressure on capital ratios; these could temper margin improvements and limit near‑term upside if costs persist. Cost woes remain

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on BNY from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BNY from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BNY in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BNY from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research set a $143.00 price objective on BNY in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BNY currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNY

BNY Profile

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

See Also

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