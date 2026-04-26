BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 146.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,200 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.1% of BOCHK Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.3%

NVDA stock opened at $208.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $104.08 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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