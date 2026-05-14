BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF - Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,240 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 20,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of BOK Financial worth $14,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 256 shares of the bank's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the bank's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BOKF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut BOK Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $134.91.

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BOK Financial Trading Down 1.6%

BOKF opened at $126.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $130.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.02. BOK Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $91.35 and a 1-year high of $139.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.83.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $553.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts expect that BOK Financial Corporation will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. BOK Financial's payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.91, for a total transaction of $67,455.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,407,920.76. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Reid sold 1,200 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.52, for a total transaction of $162,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,880.32. The trade was a 12.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $738,571. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation NASDAQ: BOKF, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company's offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

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