BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,146 shares of the bank's stock after selling 20,011 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.38% of BOK Financial worth $29,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the bank's stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank's stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 56.2% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 367 shares of the bank's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,717 shares of the bank's stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company's stock.

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BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF stock opened at $141.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company's 50-day moving average price is $133.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.89. BOK Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $143.53.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 18.05%.The firm had revenue of $553.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BOK Financial Corporation will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. BOK Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Mark B. Wade sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.62, for a total value of $225,454.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,275.82. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Reid sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.52, for a total value of $162,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,880.32. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $738,571. 63.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial cut BOK Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on BOK Financial from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $136.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BOK Financial

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation NASDAQ: BOKF, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company's offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

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