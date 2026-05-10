Bokf Na Sells 8,455 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,770 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 8,455 shares during the period. Bokf Na's holdings in IQVIA were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 219.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of IQVIA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $225.69.

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IQVIA Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IQV opened at $178.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $247.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.95.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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