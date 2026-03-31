Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Position Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,545,572 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 199,590 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.10% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $216,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.6% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 73,404 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,983,838 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $198,285,000 after acquiring an additional 716,780 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $997,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 413.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 389,301 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $38,911,000 after acquiring an additional 313,472 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Trust Co lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 119,587 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average of $88.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.93 and a twelve month high of $130.91.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 76.79%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton's previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton's payout ratio is 35.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Truist Financial set a $98.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. DA Davidson set a $81.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $101.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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