Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 154.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,157 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 138,326 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.19% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $18,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 304 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.50 and a fifty-two week high of $120.04. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.59. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 76.07%. The firm's revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $79.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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