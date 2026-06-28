Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys Shares of 466,325 Intel Corporation $INTC

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 466,325 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $20,642,000.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financially Speaking Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intel from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $90.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $128.32 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $141.45. The stock has a market cap of $644.94 billion, a PE ratio of -206.96 and a beta of 2.21. The business's fifty day moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average is $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs began coverage of Intel with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after its big run. Goldman Sachs coverage on Intel

Goldman Sachs began coverage of Intel with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after its big run. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s blockbuster earnings and upbeat outlook for smartphones and PCs helped boost sentiment across semiconductors, including Intel, AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm. Micron article

Micron’s blockbuster earnings and upbeat outlook for smartphones and PCs helped boost sentiment across semiconductors, including Intel, AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Intel’s turnaround, foundry push, and diversification away from Taiwan-based manufacturing are supporting the bullish narrative that Intel could gain share in advanced chips over time.

Articles highlighting Intel’s turnaround, foundry push, and diversification away from Taiwan-based manufacturing are supporting the bullish narrative that Intel could gain share in advanced chips over time. Neutral Sentiment: Intel remains one of the most heavily watched stocks, with multiple articles focused on whether the recent rally is justified after the shares have already surged sharply this year.

Intel remains one of the most heavily watched stocks, with multiple articles focused on whether the recent rally is justified after the shares have already surged sharply this year. Neutral Sentiment: Congressional-trading and political headlines, including references to Intel-linked holdings and U.S. chip policy, are adding visibility but do not directly change near-term fundamentals.

Congressional-trading and political headlines, including references to Intel-linked holdings and U.S. chip policy, are adding visibility but do not directly change near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary says the valuation has run ahead of fundamentals, and broader chip stocks have also seen periods of renewed selling pressure, which could limit further upside if sentiment cools.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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