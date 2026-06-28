Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Lowers Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lowered its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 9,450 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.31% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $57,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bayban acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of WST stock opened at $351.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.80 and a fifty-two week high of $352.31. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $313.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.45. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $844.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.120 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 896 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $269,400.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $457,920.41. This trade represents a 37.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,817 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $859,748.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 16,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,135,905.60. This represents a 14.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $340.09.

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West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

Further Reading

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