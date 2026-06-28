Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Reduces Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.08% of Clean Harbors worth $12,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 102.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 607 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,577 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $225,803.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,250,832.21. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Clean Harbors from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $302.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $323.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLH

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH opened at $301.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.65. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.34 and a 1 year high of $316.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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