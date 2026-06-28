Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 50,000 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 157.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 399,722 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,555,000 after buying an additional 244,302 shares during the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,056,161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $51,666,000 after buying an additional 508,578 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio is presently -45.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $25,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,108.20. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,353,984. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

See Also

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