BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Stock Position Lifted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 265.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,719 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 81,888 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of BorgWarner worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 9,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 899 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about BorgWarner

Here are the key news stories impacting BorgWarner this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised BorgWarner’s earnings estimates across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence in the company’s profit outlook and supporting the stock’s recent strength.

Zacks Research raised BorgWarner’s earnings estimates across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling confidence in the company’s profit outlook and supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: The most notable estimate increases were for FY2026 EPS to $5.15, FY2027 EPS to $5.68, and FY2028 EPS to $6.00, with quarterly forecasts for 2026 and 2027 also nudged higher, which can boost investor sentiment on future growth. BorgWarner estimate updates

The most notable estimate increases were for FY2026 EPS to $5.15, FY2027 EPS to $5.68, and FY2028 EPS to $6.00, with quarterly forecasts for 2026 and 2027 also nudged higher, which can boost investor sentiment on future growth. Positive Sentiment: BorgWarner also announced Stefan Demmerle as Vice President in a key technology role, a move that may reinforce execution in product development and long-term innovation. BorgWarner names Stefan Demmerle

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWA

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.1%

BWA opened at $71.93 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock's fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average is $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. BorgWarner's payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $1,185,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 213,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,587.96. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 12,012 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $628,347.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,229.78. The trade was a 23.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,033 shares of company stock worth $5,792,558. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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