Bosman Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in IREN Limited $IREN

Bosman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IREN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IREN by 45.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,341,000 after buying an additional 936,333 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IREN in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IREN by 245.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in IREN in the second quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in IREN by 30.0% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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IREN Price Performance

IREN stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 4.30. IREN Limited has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $76.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.60.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.64 million. IREN had a net margin of 56.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The company's revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IREN Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IREN. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings raised IREN from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on IREN to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded IREN to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IREN

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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