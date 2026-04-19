Bosman Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Bosman Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA makes up 1.6% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bosman Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company's stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company's stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 69.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,631 shares of the construction company's stock worth $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total transaction of $6,163,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $24,703,260.90. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,443.32, for a total transaction of $3,608,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,229,471.12. This represents a 21.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,288 shares of company stock valued at $53,677,038. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,310.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,643.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target (from $1,611 to $1,819) and maintained a Buy rating — a clear catalyst that can attract buyers and support the stock’s recent gains. Stifel Raises Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target (from $1,611 to $1,819) and maintained a Buy rating — a clear catalyst that can attract buyers and support the stock’s recent gains. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp published materially higher near‑ and longer‑term EPS forecasts (several quarterly and FY2026/FY2027 estimates well above consensus), signaling stronger expected earnings growth that can justify higher multiples and lift investor sentiment.

KeyCorp published materially higher near‑ and longer‑term EPS forecasts (several quarterly and FY2026/FY2027 estimates well above consensus), signaling stronger expected earnings growth that can justify higher multiples and lift investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Multiple Zacks pieces highlight momentum and the likelihood of an earnings beat (including a recent one‑week price surge), which can fuel momentum buying ahead of results. Comfort Systems (FIX) Is Up 12.39% in One Week

Multiple Zacks pieces highlight momentum and the likelihood of an earnings beat (including a recent one‑week price surge), which can fuel momentum buying ahead of results. Neutral Sentiment: The company scheduled its Q1 2026 results release for after-market close on April 23 and a conference call/webcast on April 24 — a routine event but one that will be the immediate driver of volatility as management discusses results, margins, backlog and guidance. Conference Call and Webcast Announcement

The company scheduled its Q1 2026 results release for after-market close on April 23 and a conference call/webcast on April 24 — a routine event but one that will be the immediate driver of volatility as management discusses results, margins, backlog and guidance. Negative Sentiment: There was a recent one‑day pullback reported in the press (a -2.61% move on a prior trading day), indicating short‑term profit‑taking and the potential for volatility into the earnings print. Comfort Systems (FIX) Stock Dips While Market Gains

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,652.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,422.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,131.43. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.95 and a 12 month high of $1,671.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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