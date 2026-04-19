Bosman Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Bosman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. Vistra makes up about 1.9% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 24.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Vistra by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 28,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Vistra by 37.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Vistra by 20.0% during the second quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,340,906.79. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Vistra

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Vistra Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of VST stock opened at $163.14 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $103.34 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.27). Vistra had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 81.09%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VST. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vistra from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $236.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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