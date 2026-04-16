Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Position Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,044,385 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 84,768 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for 0.7% of KBC Group NV's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.21% of Boston Scientific worth $290,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, United Community Bank raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial set a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $101.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Key Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains: Truist trimmed its price target to $90 but kept a Buy rating, and Citi has reiterated a Buy stance (prior target reductions noted). The sustained Buy ratings support upside sentiment despite lower targets. Truist price target note Citi reiteration

Analyst support remains: Truist trimmed its price target to $90 but kept a Buy rating, and Citi has reiterated a Buy stance (prior target reductions noted). The sustained Buy ratings support upside sentiment despite lower targets. Positive Sentiment: Earnings expectations are constructive: recent pieces (Zacks, Yahoo) highlight that BSX appears positioned for an earnings beat in the upcoming report, citing favorable revenue/expense dynamics and consensus-beating potential—this can support near-term upside if results meet or beat expectations. Zacks earnings preview Yahoo earnings preview

Earnings expectations are constructive: recent pieces (Zacks, Yahoo) highlight that BSX appears positioned for an earnings beat in the upcoming report, citing favorable revenue/expense dynamics and consensus-beating potential—this can support near-term upside if results meet or beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Competitive landscape update: AIP’s announced $1.27B take-private of Avanos (a competitor in some product areas) could change competitive dynamics in adjacent markets, but direct impact on BSX revenue/margins is unclear at this stage. MedTechDive Avanos takeover

Competitive landscape update: AIP’s announced $1.27B take-private of Avanos (a competitor in some product areas) could change competitive dynamics in adjacent markets, but direct impact on BSX revenue/margins is unclear at this stage. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary: Overnight/early coverage noted BSX outperformed the broader market in recent sessions, reflecting mixed investor responses to the above factors. Zacks market note

Market commentary: Overnight/early coverage noted BSX outperformed the broader market in recent sessions, reflecting mixed investor responses to the above factors. Negative Sentiment: Legal risk rising: Multiple law firms have filed or announced investor alerts about securities-class-action claims alleging that BSX (and some officers) misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure growth; several firms are soliciting lead-plaintiff motions with a May 4, 2026 deadline. This cluster of lawsuits increases litigation risk and could pressure the stock if damages or disclosures follow. Rosen class action notice Levi & Korsinsky alert

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $64.61 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $60.59 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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