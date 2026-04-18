Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Position Lifted by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,444,549 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 81,023 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up 1.1% of Ninety One UK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.37% of Boston Scientific worth $519,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial set a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.4%

BSX stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Key Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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