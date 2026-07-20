Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Purchased by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 970.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,646 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 242,646 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up about 1.6% of Waycross Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $2,199,395,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,057,936 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $631,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751,760 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,735,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,439,564 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $709,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,035,628 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,052,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.2%

BSX stock opened at $43.95 on Monday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered Boston Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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