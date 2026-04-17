Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by Fisher Funds Management LTD

Fisher Funds Management LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,577 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 112,639 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $35,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $1,181,000. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,919 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,345 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 321,166 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $63.42 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific's revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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