Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,530 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 19,045 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 42,978.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,884,440 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $672,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868,459 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 223.7% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $518,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 133.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,938,746 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $482,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,744 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $252,918,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 30.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,799,040 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $956,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,383 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Daiwa Securities Group cut Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $115.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.72. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.05 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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