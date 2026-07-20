Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,599 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 88,211 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $2,199,395,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,057,936 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $631,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751,760 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,735,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,439,564 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $709,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,035,628 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,052,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,230 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.84.

Get Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE BSX opened at $43.95 on Monday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here