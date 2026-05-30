Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Stake Reduced by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,600 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 35.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 97.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,275,000 after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 56.2% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Evercore cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business's 50-day moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average is $78.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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