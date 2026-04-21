Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Stock Holdings Raised by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,875 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,497,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,337 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,963,344 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,656,131,000 after buying an additional 111,826 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,402,636 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,406,129,000 after buying an additional 128,188 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,981,584 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,158,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,830 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,457,175 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,020,934,000 after buying an additional 463,889 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial set a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company's fifty day moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average is $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Key Boston Scientific News

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About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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