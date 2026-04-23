Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,202 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 40,735 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 496.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoetis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $152.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $117.46 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.29 and a 12-month high of $172.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $121.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoetis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoetis wasn't on the list.

While Zoetis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here