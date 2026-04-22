Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $67.66 Million Stake in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918,173 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,364 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.19% of Sysco worth $67,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 40,852 shares of the company's stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,493 shares of the company's stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company's stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company's stock.

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Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Sysco's payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $453,681.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,913,165. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $232,454.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,915.32. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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