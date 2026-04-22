Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $83.13 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,001 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Medpace worth $83,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company's stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Medpace by 0.8% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,542 shares of the company's stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 2.8% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the company's stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 35.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MEDP. Weiss Ratings lowered Medpace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research lowered Medpace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Medpace in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $522.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medpace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Medpace from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $419.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $486.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Medpace

Key Headlines Impacting Medpace

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $514.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.39. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $469.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.76. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $628.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $708.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $689.53 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 118.82% and a net margin of 17.83%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total value of $14,436,197.10. Following the sale, the president owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,500. The trade was a 67.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

Further Reading

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