Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stock Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,927 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 10,711 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $79,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1,595.2% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExxonMobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $148.90 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $154.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.99. The firm has a market cap of $618.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.29.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. ExxonMobil's revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price target on ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.55.

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ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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