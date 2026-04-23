Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 141,289 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. $SIGI

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI - Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,211 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 141,289 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.79% of Selective Insurance Group worth $39,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 398.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 410 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 680.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGI opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $93.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.26.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group's revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Selective Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIGI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SIGI

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is an insurance holding company headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey. The organization traces its roots to a regional provider of property and casualty coverage and became a publicly traded holding company following its initial public offering in 1999. Since its formation, Selective has expanded through strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives to broaden its product offerings and strengthen its market position.

The company's core business encompasses a broad range of property and casualty insurance products designed to serve both commercial and personal lines customers.

See Also

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