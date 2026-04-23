Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Position in SLB Limited $SLB

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,274 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 53,210 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in SLB were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SLB by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SLB by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SLB by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SLB by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,165 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SLB by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SLB news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 61,017 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $3,032,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 155,548 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,735.60. This represents a 28.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $981,912.25. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 156,902 shares of company stock worth $7,796,666 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB Trading Up 3.0%

SLB stock opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.69. SLB Limited has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. SLB had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SLB Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of SLB in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SLB from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SLB from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SLB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SLB from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLB has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on SLB

SLB Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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