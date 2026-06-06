Box, Inc. $BOX Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,057 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 62,258 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of BOX worth $18,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the software maker's stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BOX by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BOX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 41,180 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BOX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BOX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 12,470 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $313,869.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 558,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,063,460.63. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 23,720 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $592,051.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,381,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,470,983.04. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 138,774 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,722 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The business's 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company had revenue of $305.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

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