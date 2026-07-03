Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 5,523 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 5,523 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH's holdings in Intel were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its position in Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $120.35 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The business's fifty day moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day moving average is $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $604.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.11 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on Intel’s turnaround story, with HSBC reportedly raising its price target to $200 and highlighting upside from Intel’s server and foundry businesses. Article Title

Wall Street remains constructive on Intel’s turnaround story, with HSBC reportedly raising its price target to $200 and highlighting upside from Intel’s server and foundry businesses. Positive Sentiment: Intel continues to get credit for AI PC, networking and foundry progress, and some market commentators still view the stock as a long-term chip winner despite the recent reset. Article Title

Intel continues to get credit for AI PC, networking and foundry progress, and some market commentators still view the stock as a long-term chip winner despite the recent reset. Neutral Sentiment: Intel named Joanna Lohkamp, CEO of Smart Wires and a former Intel executive, to Terra Innovatum’s board; the mention underscores her broader leadership background but has no direct impact on Intel’s operations. Article Title

Intel named Joanna Lohkamp, CEO of Smart Wires and a former Intel executive, to Terra Innovatum’s board; the mention underscores her broader leadership background but has no direct impact on Intel’s operations. Negative Sentiment: Intel was caught in a sector-wide selloff as chip stocks pulled back after an outsized run, with investors rotating out of high-flying AI and semiconductor names. Article Title

Intel was caught in a sector-wide selloff as chip stocks pulled back after an outsized run, with investors rotating out of high-flying AI and semiconductor names. Negative Sentiment: Broader caution around valuation and “bubble risk” in semis also pressured Intel, as reports said traders were locking in gains after the stock’s rapid rise this year. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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