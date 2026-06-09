Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 60,192 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 352.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,257 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 60,192 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Avery Dennison worth $14,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $188,438,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,960 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $942,039,000 after purchasing an additional 644,664 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,616,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,942,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 30.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,841,191 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $298,613,000 after buying an additional 435,156 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:AVY opened at $152.94 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1-year low of $152.42 and a 1-year high of $199.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.14 and a 200 day moving average of $175.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Avery Dennison's payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $2,229,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 198,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,982,210.50. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $221.00 price target (down from $223.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus set a $175.00 price target on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 target price on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $201.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avery Dennison

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Further Reading

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