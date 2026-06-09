Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $17.81 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $17,812,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $792.65.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $611.34 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $494.42 and a one year high of $821.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $704.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $741.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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