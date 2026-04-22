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Breachway Investments LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Breachway Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.5% of Breachway Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $644.33 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $437.62 and a 12-month high of $650.20. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $603.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $611.37.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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