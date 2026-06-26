Breakwater Capital Group Raises Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,341 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group's holdings in Intel were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Intel Stock Up 0.9%

INTC stock opened at $132.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average of $67.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.80 billion, a PE ratio of -214.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $141.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Intel to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $89.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here