Brentview Investment Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Brentview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,935 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.2% of Brentview Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brentview Investment Management LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Key Union Pacific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: The STB did accept Union Pacific’s revised merger application, which keeps the transaction alive and moves it one step forward in the regulatory process. Article Title

The STB did accept Union Pacific’s revised merger application, which keeps the transaction alive and moves it one step forward in the regulatory process. Neutral Sentiment: Brookfield Infrastructure may benefit from divestitures if the merger eventually proceeds, since regulators are expected to require sales of regional lines, yards, or equipment. Article Title

Brookfield Infrastructure may benefit from divestitures if the merger eventually proceeds, since regulators are expected to require sales of regional lines, yards, or equipment. Neutral Sentiment: Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern said they will work with regulators and continue pushing the case for creating the first transcontinental railroad. Article Title

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern said they will work with regulators and continue pushing the case for creating the first transcontinental railroad. Negative Sentiment: The STB’s pause signals more regulatory friction, extending the approval timeline and increasing uncertainty around whether the merger will close on the company’s preferred schedule. Article Title

The STB’s pause signals more regulatory friction, extending the approval timeline and increasing uncertainty around whether the merger will close on the company’s preferred schedule. Negative Sentiment: CN publicly backed the regulator’s decision to freeze the review, arguing Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern still haven’t met the higher standard needed to justify the deal. Article Title

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $262.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.71. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $210.84 and a 1 year high of $279.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $280.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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