Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM Stock Holdings Lowered by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM - Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,073 shares of the company's stock after selling 85,487 shares during the period. Bright Horizons Family Solutions makes up approximately 2.1% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.63% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $36,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 426 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 98.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

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Bright Horizons Family Solutions News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bright Horizons Family Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results: BFAM reported $0.82 EPS (beats $0.79 est.) and revenue +7% YoY, demonstrating resilient underlying demand. Earnings Release

Q1 results: BFAM reported $0.82 EPS (beats $0.79 est.) and revenue +7% YoY, demonstrating resilient underlying demand. Positive Sentiment: Guidance & segment outlook: Management reaffirmed FY2026 adjusted EPS of $4.90–$5.10 (roughly in line with consensus) and raised its back‑up care growth outlook to 12%–14% — a constructive end‑market signal. Guidance Article

Guidance & segment outlook: Management reaffirmed FY2026 adjusted EPS of $4.90–$5.10 (roughly in line with consensus) and raised its back‑up care growth outlook to 12%–14% — a constructive end‑market signal. Positive Sentiment: Corporate recognition: Bright Horizons was named a 2026 Best Place to Work by the Boston Business Journal — a reputational positive that can help staff retention and operations. BusinessWire

Corporate recognition: Bright Horizons was named a 2026 Best Place to Work by the Boston Business Journal — a reputational positive that can help staff retention and operations. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage & media: Multiple transcripts and previews (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo/Chron/Zacks) provide detail for models and investor diligence but are not immediate drivers on their own. Earnings Transcript

Analyst coverage & media: Multiple transcripts and previews (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo/Chron/Zacks) provide detail for models and investor diligence but are not immediate drivers on their own. Negative Sentiment: UBS cut its price target from $93 to $88 and moved to a "neutral" rating — a downgrade in expected upside that likely pressured the stock. UBS Target Cut

UBS cut its price target from $93 to $88 and moved to a "neutral" rating — a downgrade in expected upside that likely pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its target from $115 to $105 (keeps "overweight") — another notable target reduction that reduces headline upside and can trigger selling or stop‑losses. JPMorgan Target Cut

JPMorgan lowered its target from $115 to $105 (keeps "overweight") — another notable target reduction that reduces headline upside and can trigger selling or stop‑losses. Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed consensus ($712.2M vs. ~$713.4M) — while small, the miss combined with analyst target cuts amplified downside sentiment. Zacks Coverage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $99.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $160.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $100.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.32. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.68 and a 52-week high of $132.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 6.35%.The company had revenue of $712.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc NYSE: BFAM is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

Further Reading

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