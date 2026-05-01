Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM Stock Holdings Raised by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM - Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,803 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 220,223 shares during the period. Bright Horizons Family Solutions accounts for approximately 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.95% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $111,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,521,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,235,000 after buying an additional 143,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,425,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,218,000 after buying an additional 55,028 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 960,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,476,000 after buying an additional 164,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 723,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,356,000 after buying an additional 145,250 shares in the last quarter.

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Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $99.00 price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc NYSE: BFAM is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

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